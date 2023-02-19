Michelle Keegan ‘signs £1million deal to star in upcoming Netflix drama’

Michelle Keegan has reportedly signed a £1million deal to star in an upcoming Netflix drama.

According to The UK Sun, the former Coronation Street star will play the leading role in an upcoming adaptation of bestselling author Harlan Coben’s thriller novel Fool Me Once.

The 35-year-old actress will reportedly start filming for the new show next month, after impressing casting bosses.

A source told the publication: “This is a huge role for Michelle. Harlan’s dramas are some of the most streamed on Netflix and people watch around the world.”

Seven of Harlan’s books have already been adapted into Netflix series, including the popular psychological thriller The Stranger.

Michelle will reportedly play former ops pilot Maya in the new drama.

According to a book synopsis, Maya goes through a trauma when her husband Joe is brutally murdered.

Two weeks later, she is left shook when she sees her infant daughter playing with Joe on her baby monitor.