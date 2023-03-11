Love Island’s Olivia reveals hilarious recoupling blunder

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins has revealed a hilarious recoupling blunder.

The actress was dumped from the villa earlier this month alongside her beau Maxwell Samuda.

In a joint interview with Closer, the couple revealed there was no time to prepare for a recoupling speech.

“Obviously you don’t know when you go to the firepit if it’s going to be the boys choosing or the girls choosing until you get there.”

“So pretty much what we say is on the spot. I remember when I had to deliver the speech to dump Spencer [Wilks] and Aaron [Waters], I didn’t know that I’d have to give a speech.”

“So, yeah. Whatever comes out of your mouth! I think a few people had to redo theirs didn’t they?”

“I’m trying to think of the worst speeches. There were some funny ones.”

Maxwell interjected: “Didn’t you say someone said the wrong name once?”

Olivia said: “Yes! Ooh… this might be juicy tea. I don’t know if I can spill it. Oh, why not! Why not, f**k it!”

“So, yes, someone did actually say the wrong name once. So, Jessie, bless her, she kept calling Haris [Namani] Kai [Fagan].”

“So she said Kai’s name and then everyone went to hug Kai because we thought he was leaving.”

“So I went up to [Jessie] and I was like ‘Thank you so much for saving Haris and Tom [Clare]’, because obviously at that time I was between Haris and Tom.”

“She was like ‘Oh, I said the wrong name!'”

“And I was like ‘Oh… Oh no. What do we do?'”

“Oh, that was funny though. Well, no, it wasn’t funny because obviously it was, yeah, but looking back now, you have to laugh.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

