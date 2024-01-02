Love Island’s Arabella Chi fuels romance rumours with Manchester City player as they jet off on holiday together

Love Island star Arabella Chi has fuelled romance rumours with a Manchester City player as they jet off on holiday together.

A report back in November revealed that the reality TV star was secretly dating the footballer after they were introduced by mutual friends.

The pair have now been spotted at Manchester City Airport on New Year’s Day.

The Daily Mail has published photos of the pair who kept a low profile as they roamed around the airport on Monday.

Arabella, 32, and Rúben, 26, recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris in November, with both stars posting identical photos from the French city on Instagram.

A source said: “Rúben and ­Arabella have been quietly dating for the past month. She has visited him in Manchester and their dates have been all under the radar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rúben Gato Dias 🇵🇹 (@rubendias)

“Arabella has flown over to the UK from her base in Ibiza to stay at his place a number of times.

“They went to Paris for their first romantic mini-break in the week, where he wined and dined her at all the best restaurants. He also showered her with gifts.”

The insider added: “Rúben and Arabella are trying to keep their relationship under wraps because it’s early days. But they had the best time together in Paris and seem to be really falling for each other.”

“Rúben lives a very low-key life and Arabella has been enjoying how they can go on dates with no one noticing, in part because he can afford complete privacy.

“Together they make a very nice couple and things have been heating up in recent weeks.

“Arabella understands he is private and is showing him that while she is a big reality star she is a class act and won’t be plastering him all over social media.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rúben Gato Dias 🇵🇹 (@rubendias)

The news comes after Arabella, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, enjoyed a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio’s millionaire pal Richie Akiva over the summer.

The 32-year-old was spotted canoodling with the nightclub owner on the Hollywood star’s yacht, but it’s understood they ended their fling in September.