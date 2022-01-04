Love Island star Siannise Fudge hits back at body shaming online troll

Siannise Fudge has hit back at a body shaming online troll.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories after being called “skin and bone” and told her that her New Year’s resolution should be to “eat something”.

The 27-year-old wrote: “I receive messages like these daily but whatever body type you are, we are ALL beautiful! Will never understand why people think it’s ok to body shame people online or comment nasty things and I feel sorry for you.”

“On the other hand I am HAPPY and HEALTHY and how I see myself is what matters the most. Happy New Year to you all.”

“Your new resolution can be to be kind hun,” she added.

It comes after Siannise split from her boyfriend Luke Trotman, who she met on Love Island in 2020.

The couple, who came in second place on the dating show, moved into a lavish apartment in South West London in May 2020 and got a Cockapoo puppy named Nala last year.

A source told The Sun in November: “It’s been a really hard couple of weeks for both of them but it’s over for now.”