Love Island star Sammy Root opens up about split from Jess Harding: ‘There’s no blame on anyone’

Love Island star Sammy Root has opened up more about his split from co-star Jess Harding.

The Love Island winners called it quits in October, just weeks after winning the hit dating show.

The 22-year-old’s ex Jess recently admitted that there is no “bad blood” between the pair.

Sammy told The MailOnline: “I think what a lot of people don’t understand is that you are going from a sheltered villa with around 10 people in it, to the whole world in your ear.”

“You receive messages, people talk about you, people make up things and get involved.”

“When you come out and you’re trying to work on your own career, all of this put together, it is hard to still have a nice, easy-going relationship and I think sometimes it just affects you a little bit.”

“So yeah, I think that’s where it was, but there’s no blame on anyone.”

When asked if he’s enjoying being single, Sammy responded: “I mean, I’m literally just working on myself, trying to better myself, and that’s all I’m really caring about.”

“I’m fresh out of a breakup. I’m not really looking to get into another one or anything, I’m literally just working on my career right now and trying to have a bit of fun in the meantime as well.”

Sammy opened up about his Love Island experience and said: “I can’t lie when I say it was probably the best experience of my life. It was amazing.”

“But it is still very soon to say. I mean, I only got out a couple of months ago. So yeah, it was an amazing experience, but right now it’s very soon. Never say never, but it’s hard to comment on right now,” Sammy concluded.

This comes just weeks after Sammy spoke about their break-up on the Staying Relevant podcast.

The Love Island star told co-hosts Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks: “Long story short, we spoke and for like a week or something things were all over the place.”

“There’s a lot of pressure when you come out, I think Jess was struggling more with it,” Sammy said.

“We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out.”

“Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.’”

“Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!’”

“We did end of nice terms, we’re still fine. I said hello to her at Pride of Britain.”

“[I told her] I was going to post [a statement] later, because obviously she had said we were done, but no one’s heard anything from me.”

Sammy’s original statement, shared to his Instagram Stories, read: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward,” Sammy continued. “We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”