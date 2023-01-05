Love Island star Faye Winter reacts to the show’s new social media ban

Love Island star Faye Winter has reacted to the show’s new social media ban.

The ninth season of the hit dating show is set to return to our screens on January 16, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Ahead of the new season, ITV confirmed new duty of care protocols to protect both the Islanders and their families while they are in the villa.

Participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Faye, who appeared on Love Island back in 2021, has since revealed her thoughts on the new rules.

When asked in an Instagram Q&A would she have liked her social media accounts frozen during her time on the show, the realtor replied: “For the welfare of my family and friends ABSOLUTELY but I do think what a bloody shame.”

“All because narrow minded people genuinely believe they can judge, torment and bully others based of a 45 minute show which is highly edited and each person probably gets 8 minutes of airtime.”

“Sad when you think about it but absolutely necessary to protect there innocent darling heads – people will moan and it will be those that caused it. In the famous words of all parents, you only have yourselves to blame you big knuckle heads.”

During her time on the show, Faye sparked over 25,000 Ofcom complaints after her behaviour in the villa caused uproar on social media.

She received a record 24,000 Ofcom complaints after she blew up at her beau Teddy Soares over a comment he made about being attracted to Casa Amor’s Clarisse Juliette.

Faye received more complaints later on in the series, after she erupted at her co-stars for voting her and Teddy the least compatible couple in the villa.

Faye previously admitted she got into a “really dark place” after being relentlessly trolled after her appearance on the show.

Love Island’s new social media rule has divided opinions online.

The rule has sparked some criticism on social media, as fans think the measure could “really hinder” the Islanders’ potential success after the show.

Ashleigh Louise, who is known for her Love Island commentary, wrote on Twitter: “Apart from Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide & Tasha. The last lot of Love island contestants have become less relevant quicker than usual. This new social media rule will really hinder potential success after the show. I think it’s a shocking move.”

Underneath her post, one fan agreed: “I think it’s going to put people off applying for the show just to get the success. Whether that’s a good or bad thing I don’t know but we might see more genuine connections come as a result? Can’t wait to see!”

Another commented: “Agree. Trolling will happen with accounts active or not. I don’t understand the decision personally.:

However, other fans argued that the rule is a welcome change, and will encourage more “genuine” people to apply for the show.

One fan replied: “I think it’s a great rule, aside for the well-being of their families, it’ll be great for future series to see if we get those applying who actually go in for love than ‘opportunities’. We might get some more genuine, interesting people.”

Another tweeted back: “It’s a great move, will stop people going on it just to become another oversaturated influencer and also be less accessible for all the trolling they get.”