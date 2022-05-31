Love Island star Belle Hassan hits out at the show’s 2022 lineup

Love Island star Belle Hassan has hit out at the show’s 2022 lineup.

The reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on season 5 of the dating show, took to Instagram on Monday after the season eight contestants were announced.

She asked her followers: “Anyone else think the Love Island cast gives ‘I want to be an influencer?'”

Belle added: “Stunning… but boys and girls same every year man.”

Season eight of Love Island kicks off next Monday, June 6, with 11 sexy singletons heading into a brand new villa in Mallorca for a summer of love.

Those singletons include Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, Irish contestant Dami Hope and the show’s first-ever deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.