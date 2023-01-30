Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Will after he ’causes chaos’ in the villa

From Lifted Entertainment
Will caused some serious carnage on tonight’s episode of Love Island, and fans are loving it.

During the episode, the farmer found out about Ellie and Tom’s secret kiss on the terrace, and suggested it would be “interesting” for people to know about it.

Hours later, Will spilled the beans to Tanya, Shaq and Jessie, who were all shocked by the revelation.

Shortly after he spilled the tea, Will received a text inviting him and Jessie on their first date.

But after they left the villa, drama quickly ensued as Tanya immediately ran and told Zara and Ellie and Tom’s secret kiss.

Zara, who just ended things with Tom, was fuming over the revelation, and rushed to tell Olivia – who’s made it clear she likes Tom.

The episode then ended with Olivia looking shocked, as the girls told her they needed to talk.

It’s safe to say viewers are very excited to see how Olivia will react, and have praised Will for stirring up the drama we all wanted to see.

See how fans reacted to the situation below:

