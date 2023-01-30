Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Will after he ’causes chaos’ in the villa

Will caused some serious carnage on tonight’s episode of Love Island, and fans are loving it.

During the episode, the farmer found out about Ellie and Tom’s secret kiss on the terrace, and suggested it would be “interesting” for people to know about it.

Hours later, Will spilled the beans to Tanya, Shaq and Jessie, who were all shocked by the revelation.

Shortly after he spilled the tea, Will received a text inviting him and Jessie on their first date.

But after they left the villa, drama quickly ensued as Tanya immediately ran and told Zara and Ellie and Tom’s secret kiss.

Zara, who just ended things with Tom, was fuming over the revelation, and rushed to tell Olivia – who’s made it clear she likes Tom.

zara running up the steps in heels holding tanya’s hand yelling “girl power” IS KILLING ME 😭😭 I LOVE HER #loveisland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/eGnoCMC3Z0 — maddie’ (@03683m) January 30, 2023

The episode then ended with Olivia looking shocked, as the girls told her they needed to talk.

It’s safe to say viewers are very excited to see how Olivia will react, and have praised Will for stirring up the drama we all wanted to see.

See how fans reacted to the situation below:

not producers removing will before he gets to cause chaos 😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VNpeQUmglP — davinsu no.1 fan (@TWloveisland) January 30, 2023

will single handidly creating world war in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vNoWBJZA7N — joshua (@northbankjosh_) January 30, 2023

Will has dropped that news and then left the villa… savage #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6litX6eLil — Sophie B (@sawithoughtit) January 30, 2023

Will and Jessie on their date while the villa is kicking off #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ebXjHzcl8z — e (@i00ec) January 30, 2023

Will coming back to the villa after his date #loveisland pic.twitter.com/drjIyzRf7b — frank Evenin (@frankyeven) January 30, 2023

“I can’t tell anyone cause it could go around”

Will: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OoK2OYdZPP — Ajay A (@itsmyajayyy) January 30, 2023

NO WAY IS WILL THE ONE TO DROP THE BOMB ABOUT TOM AND ELLIE’S KISS LMAOO. MY WINNER!!!!!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XJCAkXZTgs — khadijaツ (@khadijab_xx) January 30, 2023

Will when he comes back from his date with Jessie #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3oDa5mygn1 — Rel🇯🇲 (@xxrsbxx) January 30, 2023

Will has dropped a bomb and left for a date while the villa sets on fire #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UpYE6hQBUe — Yasmin (@Yasmin83033797) January 30, 2023

