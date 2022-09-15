Joel Dommett responds to rumours he’ll replace Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island

Joel Dommett has responded to rumours that he’ll replace Laura Whitmore as the new host of Love Island.

The Irish presenter announced her shock decision to step down as the host of the hit dating show last month.

The Bray native started hosting the ITV show in 2020, taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

Since Laura’s shock announcement, there has been much speculation about who will take over as host of Love Island.

Big names such as Maura Higgins, Emily Atack, Maya Jama, Chloe Burrows and couple Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been thrown into the mix; however, Joel has ruled himself out of the running.

The Masked Singer host told New magazine: “I think I’m on enough ITV shows as it is! Whoever is going to take that place has some big shoes to fill, it’ll be a lot of pressure.”

Joel has presented The Masked Singer since 2020 and its sister show The Masked Dancer since last year.

Last month, Laura announced she was stepping down as host of the hit dating show, crediting her decision to finding “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

However, the Irish presenter has since clarified her decision to quit the show in an interview with ES magazine.

Laura admitted: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.”

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”

Laura took over as the host of Love Island for the 2020 winter series, following the late Caroline Flack’s decision to step down.

Since revealing that she would not be returning to the dating show, Laura announced she would be making her West End debut in 2.22: A Ghost Story.