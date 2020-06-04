Iain Stirling dedicates Love Island’s BAFTA nomination to Caroline Flack

The TV presenter passed away back in February

Iain Stirling has dedicated Love Island’s BAFTA nomination to Caroline Flack.

The popular dating show was nominated in the Entertainment Craft Team category, and the 32-year-old was named alongside Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger and James Tinsley.

Iain, who narrates the show, took to Instagram and addressed the nomination in a heartfelt post.

“Delighted for everyone involved in the show that we’re up for another BAFTA,” he wrote.

“On a personal note, to be named here and considered one of the team when all I do is talk into a microphone for a few hours has touched me more than anyone will ever know. Well done Love Island!”

“Caroline – this ones for you x,” he added.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the comedian.

“do it for caroline ❤️ congrats love island!” one follower wrote.

“Congrats Iain 💗👏👏for Caroline,” another penned.

The news comes just four months after Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

According to reports, the Love Island host took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.