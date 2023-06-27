Holly Willoughby ‘being lined up’ to host popular BBC show

Holly Willoughby is reportedly being lined up to host Strictly Come Dancing.

According to MailOnline, BBC bosses are trying to lure the mum-of-three away from ITV in the wake of the scandal surrounding Phillip Schofield.

A source told the publication: “Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows.”

“They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme,” the source continued.

“Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over.”

“There are ideas of how she could slot in – nobody is quite sure about that yet but they think she would be perfect.”

“It seems like a big project to get her to do it, and would mean moving things around on the show somehow, but there are some executives at the BBC who want it to happen.”

Holly currently co-hosts ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

The This Morning presenter’s original stint on the show was between 2006 and 2011, before returning in 2018.

The spotlight has been on Holly ever since rumours of a feud with her former co-host and pal Phillip began to swirl.

Within a matter of days, Phillip announced his immediate departure from This Morning after 21 years at the helm, and subsequently shocked the world by announcing he had lied about having an affair with a younger man, who worked on This Morning.

After taking a week’s break, Holly made her return to This Morning; however, the scandal left a question mark over whether she would return to Dancing on Ice – which she co-hosted with Phillip.

An ITV insider recently said: “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing on Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.”

“They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always, but she’s indicated it will be business as usual.”

“There have been all kinds of rumours that she is to leave but she loves the programme and has a long history with it. She will have a say in her new co-host, not the final decision, but Holly will be consulted.”