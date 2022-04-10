Gemma Collins’ fiancé Rami Hawash rushed to hospital after ‘very serious’ accident

Gemma Collins has revealed her fiancé Rami Hawash was rushed to the hospital after a “very serious” accident at work.

The TOWIE star, who got engaged to her beau last year, took to Instagram to update her followers after Rami injured his eye and nose in the accident.

The 41-year-old explained that her husband-to-be needed to undergo surgery to treat his injuries.

Gemma rushed back to London from Glasgow to look after Rami, but her car broke down in the middle of the night on her way home.

When she finally got to her fiancé, the TV personality shared a photo with him wearing an eye patch and with a cut on his nose.

She captioned the post: “Glasgow to london No SLEEP. A break down in the car at the M6. but I made it back to you. Iur first week apart since dating …. I missed you.”

“Also guys just before I left for my tour rami had a very serious accident on his eye and nose at work he needs an operation it’s been a really weird week leading up to my tour!!!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

The reality star admitted she won’t able to relax until Rami undergoes the operation on his eye, she said: “If you don’t laugh you would certainly cry!!! He he.”

“We must always remain positive. Poor rami as soon as his operation is done I will be able to relax properly then.”

Gemma and Rami first dated in 2011, and they were engaged before they split in 2014.

They rekindled their romance last year, and got re-engaged at the end of 2021.