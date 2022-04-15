David Beckham’s mother gifted Nicola Peltz a very sentimental wedding gift

Sandra Beckham gifted Nicola Peltz a very sentimental wedding gift, after the actress married her grandson Brooklyn.

The 73-year-old, who is the mother of football legend David Beckham, surprised her new granddaughter-in-law with a pair of personalised trainers on their wedding day.

The Nike Air Force 1 trainers were customised by Adam Claridge, who decorated the shoes with sweet drawings and messages symbolising the couple’s relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Claridge (@adamclaridge_)

Brooklyn’s name was printed on the side of the shoe, alongside a replica of his cherub tattoo.

Sandra clearly put a lot of meaning into the shoes, as the word Bunny also appears on the side – which is in reference to Nicola’s grandmother, who acted as her maid of honour.

The name Frankie also appears on the personalised trainers, which is a sweet tribute to Nicola and Brooklyn’s dog who died in 2021.

Butterflies, roses and touching quotes also appear on the shoes and the laces feature pink, gold and butterfly beads.

Adam shared a snap of the shoes on his Instagram, and wrote: “Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 1 of 1’s for Nicola Peltz wedding.”

The designer also tagged Sandra in the post, as she had gifted the pair of shoes to Nicola.