Daisy Edgar-Jones ‘finds love’ with THIS popular actress’ ex-boyfriend

Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly “found love” with Anya Taylor-Joy’s ex-boyfriend.

The Normal People actress is said to be on “cloud nine” about her relationship with photographer Ben Seed.

Ben, who goes by the stage name Pip, split from Anya in 2021.

Now, the photographer appears to be loved-up once again with Daisy, and the couple are reportedly “inseparable”.

The pair have enjoyed a string of dates near East London, and it’s believed they’ve been seeing each other for months.

A source told The UK Sun: “Daisy and Pip got together earlier this year and have become inseparable.”

“They have both had some free time this summer and love hanging out in Broadway Market in East London, just going to bars and spending time together.”

“There’s a real spark there and they are excited about finding each other,” the source continued. “They’ve already met one another’s friends and she is on cloud nine.”

It comes after Daisy’s split from her ex Tom Varey in late 2020 after two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Ben’s ex Anya is reportedly “secretly married” to her beau Malcolm McRae.