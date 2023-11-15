Coleen Rooney jets into Ireland – after release of bombshell Wagatha Christie docuseries and tell-all memoir

Coleen Rooney has been spotted in Ireland.

The Liverpool native and her husband Wayne are said to be enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation at Adare Manor.

The 5-star luxury hotel is located in Co. Limerick.

Former Apprentice star Sandra Murphy, who got engaged to her longtime partner Cllr Colm Kelleher over the weekend, shared a snap with Coleen earlier this week.

The mum-of-four’s trip to the Emerald Isle comes after the release of her docuseries, titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, and her tell-all memoir, titled My Account.

The hit Disney+ series documented Coleen’s legal battle with her fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, which was branded the Wagatha Christie scandal.

The drama between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy’s wives kicked off in October 2019.

At the time, Coleen posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and saw Coleen emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Coleen’s autobiography documents her life to date, and her lengthy relationship with her childhood sweetheart Wayne.

The mum-of-four opened up about feeling “hurt and ashamed” over her husband prostitute scandal, which occurred back in 2002 when the former footballer was just 16 years old.

Speaking about the scandal for the first time, Coleen described it as a “horrible dream” and admitted she questioned the future of their relationship.

In an extract published by the Mail, she wrote: “The full story was that when he was sixteen, Wayne had visited prostitutes in a Liverpool massage parlour.”

“When Wayne sat me down and told me it was true and that the story was about to break in the national press I was confused and hurt. I couldn’t even speak to him.”

“More than that, I felt ashamed,” she continued.

“Everyone knew, and everyone seemed to have an opinion. I sat with it all swirling around me like some horrible dream, unable to decide what was best or what I wanted.”

“A voice inside me told me not to do anything rash and not to make a decision in the midst of my anger.”

“Dealing with that kind of thing was heart-breaking enough, but I was eighteen–years-old,” Coleen continued. “I was upset and confused, not knowing what to think or how others might react.”

“I wasn’t sure what I felt about Wayne anymore. Also, I knew my family’s instinct would be to protect me, and whatever way you spun it, this was not a good look.”

Coleen revealed how they had a secret meeting at her auntie’s house in Liverpool, where he confessed that the details were true, but insisted some of the revelations were false.

Weeks later, she decided to accept his apology and move on.

Coleen explained: “He knew how bad this was, how wrong. He looked down at the floor as he told me how devastated he felt having put me in that situation.

“I was still fuming, of course, and there were definitely a few screaming matches in the days to come, In the end though, I accepted that this had happened a long time ago and that we were stronger now, more committed.

“We weren’t the kids we were back then, Wayne was no longer the cocky lad trying to impress his mates. If I’d found out he was having an affair or he’d told me in love with someone else, I couldn’t have gotten over it, but that wasn’t the case.”