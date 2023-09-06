WATCH: Jeff Brazier breaks down in tears as son Bobby delivers emotional acceptance speech at the NTAs

Bobby Brazier’s acceptance speech at the National Television Awards moved his father Jeff to tears on Tuesday night.

The actor, known for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders, bagged the Rising Star award and dedicated it to his father.

During his speech, the 20-year-old credited Jeff for his success so far, noting how he has consistently followed his father’s uplifting advice over the years.

Bobby took the stage to accept the trophy and shared, “This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.”

He recounted Jeff’s recurring phrase over the past twenty years, “because I can,” describing it as a mantra or motto.

Jeff was clearly moved by his son’s words as the camera captured him being consoled by EastEnders star Molly Rainford, who plays Anna Knight in the soap.

Jeff has previously expressed his pride in his son’s acting pursuits.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “I’m really proud of Bobby and the attitude he has had since he’s been on EastEnders.”

Jeff spoke of his son’s determination to learn from highly experienced actors, and praised Bobby’s strong start to his acting career.

He also mentioned observing Bobby’s growth as an actor, and feeling proud of his progress in terms of adding depth to his performances.

While he didn’t claim expertise in acting, Jeff expressed his deep pride in Bobby’s accomplishments.

He added, “He’s had an opportunity and he’s taken it. I remember being told you live vicariously through your kids, I guess most parents do

“When they start to achieve from a career point of view, it’s special. He’s made a mark and now he gets to have another very different experience.”

Jeff had Bobby with his late wife Jade Goody, who sadly passed away in 2009 following a battle with cancer.

The couple, who split in 2004, also shared a son named Freddie, who is now 19.