Love Island viewers left fuming after second episode ends on major cliffhanger

Love Island viewers were left fuming tonight, after the second episode ended on a major cliffhanger.

After newcomer Chloe Burrows arrived to the villa, she was told she could couple up with a boy of her choice, leaving one girl single.

During the episode, the 25-year-old made an effort to get to know all the boys, and pulled them for one-on-one chats.

Before the show came to an end, Chloe received a text which read: “Chloe, the time has come for you to choose which boy you want to couple up with. All Islanders must now gather around the fire pit. #UpForGrabs #StealTheShow.”

Standing at the fire pit in front of her fellow Islanders, Chloe said: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.”

“Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Just before we found out who she picked, the episode cut to a black screen.

The promo clip for tomorrow’s night episode teased plenty of drama, as the Islanders seemed shocked by Chloe’s decision.

But fans were naturally left fuming over the cliffhanger ending – including Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill.

Is that a joke? YOUR NOT EVEN GOING TO TELL US WHOOOOOO #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 29, 2021

DID THEY REALLY JUST LEAVE US ON THAT FUCKING CLIFFHANGER #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HelErw8XUn — Megan (@megan4125) June 29, 2021

You’re really gonna make us wait 24 hours #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LYLMu6XoYC — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) June 29, 2021

One thing i havent missed is these cliff hangers #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/juaLhJmbU9 — SLAYOMi😗🥤 (@Slayomi4) June 29, 2021

Love Island continues Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…