Love Island star pulls out of All-Stars appearance after ex enters the villa

A former Love Island star has pulled out of their All-Stars appearance after their ex recently entered the villa.

Samie Elishi appeared on the ninth season of the dating show alongside last night’s bombshell Tom Clare.

The pair were coupled up on the ninth series of the show and despite reaching the final, the couple split a few weeks later.

A source told The Sun that Samie was set to appear on the show but pulled out after hearing her ex would also be going into the villa.

The source said: “It’s fair to say Samie and Tom don’t really get on these days. There’s too much water under the bridge now.”

“He had every right to enjoy the single life after they split and Samie was fine with that.”

“But what wasn’t as nice was when they started trading blows on social media,” the source added.

“It became very he said, she said and things are now cordial at best.”

“The idea of being back in the Cape Town villa – the same one where they first fell in love – was too much for Samie so once she heard Tom was in the mix it was an immediate ‘hell no’ to bosses.”

“She knew they’d be put in awkward situations and likely have to kiss in challenges or at the very least watch each other cracking on,” the source concluded.

The former flames would have been one of several ex-couples in the All-Stars villa, including official exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones who dated for three years and many more.

As well as Molly and Callum are Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank who also dated briefly after being coupled up on the show in season 7.

There are also islanders in the villa who have previously kissed or spent the night together including Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel, Toby and Arabella Chi and Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie.

In an emotional episode last night, we saw Callum pull his ex for a chat to speak about their current situation.

The raw and honest interaction left Molly in floods of tears and resulted in Callum having to swap out of the conversation to let fellow islander Arabella comfort her.