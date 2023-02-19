Love Island first look: Will and Jessie finally chat after THAT Casa Amor betrayal

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Will and Jessie finally talk about his Casa Amor antics.

The Australian model and the farmer have been coupled up ever since she entered the villa as a bombshell, but their relationship hit the rocks after Will kissed Layla in Casa Amor.

Tonight, Will pulls Jessie for a chat up on the terrace and says: “I just want to honestly tell you that I’m really, really sorry.”

As he apologises again, Jessie says: “I don’t doubt that you’re sorry but that doesn’t make it right. I don’t even know where to begin, do you want to tell me what happened?”

Will says: “I don’t want to make excuses and I’m going to hold my hands up and say that I was completely in the wrong.”

As the conversation continues he adds: “All I want is to work through this.”

Can Jessie give Will another chance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.