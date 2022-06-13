Love Island fans are NOT happy about something newcomer Jacques said about Paige

Fans were not happy during Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, after newcomer Jacques made a comment about Paige’s appearance.

During the episode, viewers watched as the rugby player, who happens to be Gemma Owen’s ex, chatted to the paramedic by the pool.

After their conversation, Jacques spoke to the camera in the Beach Hut about what Paige might look like when she “dressed up” at night.

Speaking in private, Jacques said: “With Paige she’s a lovely girl, isn’t she? So I’m just getting to know her.”

“Tonight might be a bit different all dressed up and that, so we’ll see what she’s looking like then. But like I say, she’s a lovely girl.”

It’s safe to say viewers were not impressed with his comment, and took to Twitter to stick up for Paige.

One user tweeted: “So Jacques says it’s not all about looks and the girl should tick both boxes, but then says he’ll wait to see what Paige looks like at the night when she’s dressed up?”

Another fan wrote: “Jacques definitely still fancies Gemma. Can these t***s stop messing with my girl Paige’s feelings? She deserves so much better.”

A third viewer added: “Jacques is already a walking red flag. I just hope our Paige isn’t colour blind.”

Jacques, who is the ex-boyfriend of fellow contestant Gemma Owen, entered the villa during Sunday night’s episode to take Paige and Afia on dates in the garden.

All the girls watched from the terrace when Gemma recognised Jacques’ voice and exclaimed, “Oh my god… that’s my ex-boyfriend.”

Gemma explained that she and Jacques had dated for around eight months, and broke up a year and a half before they entered the villa.

The 19-year-old, who is currently coupled up with Luca Bish, told the girls: “It’s a bit weird, but I don’t feel like I want to get back with him or anything.”

However later in the episode, Gemma confessed she still fancies her former flame.

When asked how she feels about Jacques being in the villa, Gemma said: “I don’t know. It’s weird because I still look at him and I do fancy him like 100%. I look at him and I think, ‘You are fit, no question, you are fit.’”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.