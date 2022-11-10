I’m A Celeb first look: Matt Hancock faces difficult underwater trial

Matt Hancock is set to take on his second bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The former UK Health Minister will tackle Tentacles of Terror – an underwater obstacle course beneath a sinking Octopus.
In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the 44-year-old is seen trying to hold his breath while untangling stars which are hidden amongst aquatic critters.
Speaking ahead of his stint in the jungle, Matt said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.”
“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”
There are reportedly “hundreds” of politicians voting for Matt to take part in the grisly bushtucker trials.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told TimesRadio: “There are hundreds of MPs and peers who have managed to – probably for the first time in some peers’ life – download an app to vote for somebody.”
“So I’m assuming that doesn’t mean great things for Matt.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.