I’m A Celeb first look: Matt Hancock faces difficult underwater trial

Matt Hancock is set to take on his second bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former UK Health Minister will tackle Tentacles of Terror – an underwater obstacle course beneath a sinking Octopus.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the 44-year-old is seen trying to hold his breath while untangling stars which are hidden amongst aquatic critters.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the jungle, Matt said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.”

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

There are reportedly “hundreds” of politicians voting for Matt to take part in the grisly bushtucker trials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told TimesRadio: “There are hundreds of MPs and peers who have managed to – probably for the first time in some peers’ life – download an app to vote for somebody.”

“So I’m assuming that doesn’t mean great things for Matt.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.