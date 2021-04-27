HBO begins production on Game Of Thrones prequel

The series will focus on the Targaryen family

Production on the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, is officially underway.

The series will be set 300 years before Game Of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen family.

The news was announced via the show’s Twitter account, as they shared a photo of Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

HBO also shared a photo of the cast reading over the script, while seated at separate tables.

Stars such as Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine were also at the table read.

Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u — 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021