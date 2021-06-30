First look: Kaz and Toby go on romantic date on tonight’s Love Island

The couple shared their first kiss on Tuesday night

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran will go a romantic date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The couple shared their first kiss during the ‘Horny Devils’ challenge in Tuesday night’s episode, and they will now get to know each other on a more intimate level on their first date.

In first look photos ahead of tonight’s episode, the couple are all smiles as they enjoy a picnic at a picturesque location by the sea, with Toby popping open some champagne to celebrate.

Tuesday night’s episode ended on a major cliffhanger, as new arrival Chloe Burrows was about to name the boy she wanted to couple up with.

Chloe’s decision will be revealed during tonight’s show, and the female Islander left single will be booted off the Island immediately.

Faye Winter and Liberty Poole are noticeably missing from tonight’s teaser photos, hinting at the possibility that Chloe chose one of their partners – Brad McClelland or Jake Cornish.

Sharon Gaffka will also pull Hugo Hammond for a chat during tonight’s show.

She tells the PE teacher: “I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine. What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me.”

Hugo replied: “I’m not being funny but there hasn’t really been the time. I’m definitely sorry for making you feel that I was giving you the cold shoulder. I definitely wasn’t avoiding you and I don’t want you to feel like that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

