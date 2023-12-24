Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

There are a host of festive films and TV shows airing this Christmas Eve.
Why not cosy up with a hot chocolate, get your Christmas pyjamas on and unwind to some of these Christmas classics?
Take a look at what’s on over the day:
RTÉ One
- Breakfast At Tiffany’s – 9.45am
- The Goonies – 1.40pm
- Miracle on 34th Street – 3.45pm
- No Time to Die – 8pm
- The Godfather – 12.10am
RTÉ 2
- The Highway Rat – 7.50am
- Angela’s Christmas Wish – 10.45am
- The Overcoat – 12.10pm
- Sherlock Gnomes – 1pm
- The Christmas Contract – 2.30pm
- 101 Dalmatians – 4.10pm
- Home Alone – 6.10pm
- The Young Offenders – 9.10pm
- Horrible Bosses – 10.45pm
- Mississippi Burning – 12.55am
TG4
- The Philadelphia Story – 10am
- Annie – 1.10pm
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 5pm
- Die Hard – 9.30pm
Virgin Media One
- The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 1:30pm
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Murder at Bigwig Manor – 5:25pm
- The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 6pm
- Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special – 7pm
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – 8pm
- Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa – 10pm
Virgin Media Two
- Unbeatable – 6pm
- Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special – 7pm
- Feeding the Super Rich – 8pm
- The Blind Side – 9pm
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – 11:50pm
BBC One
- The Sound of Music – 2:50pm
- Countryfile: A Cumbrian Christmas – 6pm
- Antiques Roadshow at Christmas – 7pm
- Beyond Paradise Christmas Special – 9pm
Channel 4
- Charlotte’s Web – 2:30pm
- A Christmas Carol – 2:40pm
- The Snowman – 5:10pm
- Miracle on 34th Street – 5:45pm
- Mog’s Christmas – 7:45pm
- The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 – 8:15pm
- Gogglebox 2023 – 9:30pm
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special – 11:30pm
