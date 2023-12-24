Ad
Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

Aoife Butler
There are a host of festive films and TV shows airing this Christmas Eve.

Why not cosy up with a hot chocolate, get your Christmas pyjamas on and unwind to some of these Christmas classics?

Take a look at what’s on over the day:

RTÉ One

  • Breakfast At Tiffany’s – 9.45am
  • The Goonies – 1.40pm
  • Miracle on 34th Street – 3.45pm
  • No Time to Die – 8pm
  • The Godfather – 12.10am

RTÉ 2

  • The Highway Rat – 7.50am
  • Angela’s Christmas Wish – 10.45am
  • The Overcoat – 12.10pm
  • Sherlock Gnomes – 1pm
  • The Christmas Contract – 2.30pm
  • 101 Dalmatians – 4.10pm
  • Home Alone – 6.10pm
  • The Young Offenders – 9.10pm
  • Horrible Bosses – 10.45pm
  • Mississippi Burning – 12.55am

TG4

  • The Philadelphia Story – 10am
  • Annie – 1.10pm
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 5pm
  • Die Hard – 9.30pm

Virgin Media One

  • The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 1:30pm
  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Murder at Bigwig Manor – 5:25pm
  • The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 6pm
  • Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special – 7pm
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – 8pm
  • Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa – 10pm

Virgin Media Two

  • Unbeatable – 6pm
  • Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special – 7pm
  • Feeding the Super Rich – 8pm
  • The Blind Side – 9pm
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – 11:50pm

BBC One

  • The Sound of Music – 2:50pm
  • Countryfile: A Cumbrian Christmas – 6pm
  • Antiques Roadshow at Christmas – 7pm
  • Beyond Paradise Christmas Special – 9pm

Channel 4

  • Charlotte’s Web – 2:30pm
  • A Christmas Carol – 2:40pm
  • The Snowman – 5:10pm
  • Miracle on 34th Street – 5:45pm
  • Mog’s Christmas – 7:45pm
  • The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 – 8:15pm
  • Gogglebox 2023 – 9:30pm
  • 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special – 11:30pm
