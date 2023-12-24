Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

There are a host of festive films and TV shows airing this Christmas Eve.

Why not cosy up with a hot chocolate, get your Christmas pyjamas on and unwind to some of these Christmas classics?

Take a look at what’s on over the day:

RTÉ One

Breakfast At Tiffany’s – 9.45am

The Goonies – 1.40pm

Miracle on 34th Street – 3.45pm

No Time to Die – 8pm

The Godfather – 12.10am

RTÉ 2

The Highway Rat – 7.50am

Angela’s Christmas Wish – 10.45am

The Overcoat – 12.10pm

Sherlock Gnomes – 1pm

The Christmas Contract – 2.30pm

101 Dalmatians – 4.10pm

Home Alone – 6.10pm

The Young Offenders – 9.10pm

Horrible Bosses – 10.45pm

Mississippi Burning – 12.55am

TG4

The Philadelphia Story – 10am

Annie – 1.10pm

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 5pm

Die Hard – 9.30pm

Virgin Media One

The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 1:30pm

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Murder at Bigwig Manor – 5:25pm

The Chase Celebrity: Christmas Special – 6pm

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special – 7pm

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – 8pm

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa – 10pm

Virgin Media Two

Unbeatable – 6pm

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special – 7pm

Feeding the Super Rich – 8pm

The Blind Side – 9pm

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – 11:50pm

BBC One

The Sound of Music – 2:50pm

Countryfile: A Cumbrian Christmas – 6pm

Antiques Roadshow at Christmas – 7pm

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special – 9pm

Channel 4

Charlotte’s Web – 2:30pm

A Christmas Carol – 2:40pm

The Snowman – 5:10pm

Miracle on 34th Street – 5:45pm

Mog’s Christmas – 7:45pm

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 – 8:15pm

Gogglebox 2023 – 9:30pm

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special – 11:30pm