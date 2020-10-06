Vogue Williams reveals what her dream day home in Ireland would consist of

The presenter admitted she was finding it tough being away from home during the pandemic

Vogue Williams has what her dream day home in Ireland would consist of.

The Irish presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore and Gigi.

Speaking on her podcast Spencer & Vogue, the mother-of-two admitted she had a “day of crying” last week about her struggle to get home to Howth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I very much miss going home,” she shared, “I can hold out for another little while and hopefully get home soon, because I’d LOVE to go home like now.”

“I miss Howth so bad,” she continued, detailing what her dream day back in the seaside village would consist of.

“I’d go on a cliff walk, I would spend all of my time with my family, and I would get a chipper and a Chinese – because Chinese and chippers at home are so much nicer.

“I’d like on a diet of sausos as well – the sausages in Ireland… I miss the sausos.”

Last month, Vogue took to her Instagram Stories to share her heartache about missing home.

She wrote at the time: “Feeling like I’ll never get home to Howth…

“I haven’t been back since November and I know there are bigger issues but I’m really missing Ireland.”

“Lots of tears today,” she admitted, “Miss my friends, miss my family and feeling so over all of this.

“I just want to go home,” Vogue added with a broken heart emoji.