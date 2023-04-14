Ad
Tributes pour in for The Script’s Mark Sheehan following his untimely death

Instagram @thescriptofficial
Tributes have poured in on social media for The Script’s Mark Sheehan, following his untimely death.

The band announced their lead guitarist had passed away via a statement on Friday, which read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.”

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

 

Following the news of his death, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mark.

One Twitter user penned: “May he rest in peace, thoughts with his family, friends and band mates 🙏,” while a second wrote: “My heart is utterly broken. I can’t wrap my head around it. RIP Mark. You are so loved. ♥️.”

A third said: “So heartbroken to hear this 💔 Sending love and support to Danny and Glen, and all Mark’s Family and Friends 💔,” and another tweeted: “This is so heartbreaking 💔 my condolences and prayers to all his family, kids, Danny and Glen and the script family we have lost an amazing person today !! Fly High Mark we will miss you forever been with you guys since your beginnings and I’m so lost for words 😭😭😭.”

 

Elsewhere, well-known faces have also paid tribute to the late guitarist, with Laura Whitmore writing: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”

Lyra penned: “So sorry to hear this 🤍 Sending so much love 🤍,” while JP Cooper said: “This is devastating! Such a beautiful, nurturing warm-hearted guy! I’m so sorry!.”

Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas also wrote: “Shocked and saddened. Mark was always so lovely and encouraging to us. Our thoughts are with all the Script family. RIP.”

Wild Youth said: “We are totally lost for words, and heartbroken, Mark we loved writing with you , touring with you. And laughing with you. Every performance we ever do will be dedicated to you. You believed in us when nobody else did. Sending all our Love to Dan and Glen ❤️.”

 

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.

