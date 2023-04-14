The Script’s lead guitarist Mark Sheehan has died aged 46

The Script’s lead guitarist Mark Sheehan has passed away aged 46.

The band released a statement on Friday evening, which read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.”

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Tributes have being flooding in for Mark’s family and friends since the announcement was made.

Laura Whitmore penned: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”

One Instagram user said: “My heart is breaking for you guys and all of your family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Words can’t even explain. Sending all my love your way ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” while a second wrote: “My heart just sank. Rest in peace 🕊️.”

Last year, Mark missed The Script’s US Tour, with lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue saying: “It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband.”

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.”

“He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.”

“Me and Glen had to get on with it in the meantime. We did the American leg without him, but the second we all get back in the room again for the Irish tour you just sit there and you go ‘there’s the f**kin’ magic!’”

Danny continued at the time: “I don’t have kids. Mark does and Glen has a son, but the thing about this band is that we are there for each other. We are not here for personal gains.”

“When my lung collapsed, the lads stood in for me. When I went through a load of s**t, the boys were doing interviews for me left, right and centre. That’s what this band is…”

“There was probably a bit of kerfuffle [about where Mark was]… ‘where is he, we need a statement’. He’s just taking time out for his family. He’s coming back when he feels he wants to come back and we’re holding the fort up for him – it’s no biggie.”

“Anyone that has kids will understand that – and the ones that don’t, won’t. We are a band of brothers and we stick together no matter what.”

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, Danny and drummer Glen Power.

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.