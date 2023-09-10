Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor wows in the ultimate party dress for friend’s wedding

Pippa O’Connor stepped out in serious style at her friend’s star-studded wedding over the weekend.

The model mum and her husband Brian Ormond jetted off to London to attend PR guru Simon Jones and his husband Rich’s special day in The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place.

Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian and Girls Aloud members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were also in attendence.

Pippa wore a gorgeous blue mini dress, complete with sequins and a feather-trimmed bell sleeve, for the occasion.

After she shared her OOTD with her Instagram followers, they rushed to the comment section to compliment the look.

One fan wrote: “Omg Pippa The Dress and Your Hair absolutely stunning❤️”

Influencer Louise Cooney commented: “This whole look 😍🙌🩵 you look incredible!! Have a ball xx”

Want to steal Pippa’s style?

Her dress is from Rebecca Vallance, which is available to shop at Brown Thomas.

Get yours for €640 here.