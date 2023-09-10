Arthur Gourounlian sends Girls Aloud fans into a frenzy as he reunites with the band at pal’s wedding

Arthur Gourounlian has sent Girls Aloud fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post.

The Dancing with the Stars judge reunited with the popular band at his friend Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place in London over the weekend.

The choreographer, who attended the wedding with his husband Brian Dowling, later shared a snap with bandmates Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

He captioned the post: “And just like that… Reunited ♥️♥️🩵♥️♥️ Celebrating Simon & Rich 💋”

Ireland’s Fittest Family host Laura Fox commented: “Im on the floor 🔥”

Influencer and RTÉ star James Patrice wrote: “Oh. My. GOD. 😍”

Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba commented: “Omg stop 😍❤️”

Girls Aloud was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and they were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, the band announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they got back together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

They officially split in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

In 2021, bandmate Sarah Harding died at the age of 39 following a battle with breast cancer.