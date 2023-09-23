Ryan Tubridy leads tributes to Blackrock abuse survivor Mark Ryan – who has died aged 62

Ryan Tubridy has led tributes to abuse survivor Mark Ryan, who has sadly passed away aged 62.

Last year, Mark and his brother David appeared on The Late Late Show, detailing the abuses they were subjected to while at Blackrock College in the 1970s.

Their abusers were from the community of the Holy Ghost Order, now known as the Spiritans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ryan paid tribute to the late 62-year-old, whom he had interviewed about surviving abuse less than 12 months prior.

The former Late Late Show host wrote: “It is with great sadness that I heard of the sudden passing of Mark Ryan (seen here in the centre of the couch).”

“He and his brother David told their heartbreaking story of abuse at Blackrock College.”

“A thoughtful man, he deserved so much better. Condolences to his family. Life can be dreadfully unfair. RIP.”

Tributes have also been pouring in for Mark on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One in Four Ireland, a childhood sexual abuse support service, wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mark Ryan. Mark was a powerful advocate and support to other survivors. His dignity, courage, and articulate voice will be sadly missed. We send our sincere condolences to his son, mother, and brothers.”

Another user penned: “Very upset to learn about the death of my friend and former neighbour the courageous Mark Ryan. RIP my friend. You will not be forgotten.”

A third said: “This is devastating news, just heartbreaking. Deepest and heartfelt condolences to Mark’s brother David, his family and all who knew and loved Mark,” before adding: “Still trying to absorb this awful news. Mark was an incredible person – determined, courageous, compassionate and with huge integrity. This is such a terrible loss.”