Here's how to get involved

RTE looking for participants for Operation COVID Nation

Operation Transformation is set to air a special episode helping people maintain their physical and mental health during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

GP Dr Sumi Dunne, Karl Henry, Aoife Hearne and Dr Eddie Murphy will be on hand to provide advice to people who are practicing the advised social distancing and self-isolation.

Airing in April, the show, dubbed Operation Covid Nation, is now looking for applicants.

The experts will not be focussing on losing weight, but instead be focusing on remaining healthy without endangering others during the pandemic.

No specific date for the show has been released.

Due to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, cameras will be set up and left to record rather than being manned by a crew.

If you’re interested in being involved, head to www.rte.ie/ot where you will find the application form.