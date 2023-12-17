Pippa O’Connor reveals MAJOR plans for POCO Beauty

Pippa O’Connor has revealed that she has major plans for POCO Beauty in the works.

The 38-year-old announced back in October that she was launching her own beauty brand, POCO Beauty after.

This came after the mum-of-three announced she was stepping away from her beauty brand UP Cosmetics in February.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, the influencer and model said: “We will be hiring a lot of people in the next six months so I do foresee us growing.”

“We have a team of 10 at the moment, which is quite small considering the amount we do. We should be maybe 20 or 25 by March.”

Pippa revealed that she and Brian hired a new MD Alan McGovern, who is the CEO of iZest Marketing, an e-commerce strategist and business advisor.

She told the publication that they plan to hire a graphic designer, a marketing campaigns manager and a social media manager.

Pippa also revealed that she wants to bring POCO Beauty into retail: “I want to go into retail. I want to see it on shelves early next year, I’d like to see that happen in Ireland, obviously, first, and then I’d like to see it in the UK.”

She admitted: “I’d like to see it all over Europe. I’d love to then see it in Sephora.”

She continued: “Will that take us six years? Who knows? It could take us two years.”

POCO Beauty was recently launched just over a month ago and so far features, the face glaze highlighting sticks and suede sculpt contour sticks, a lip treatment oil and a beauty water.