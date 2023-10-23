Pippa O’Connor reveals brand new business venture

Pippa O’Connor has revealed a brand new business venture.

In February, the mum-of-three announced she was stepping away from her beauty brand UP Cosmetics.

The entrepreneur founded the brand back in December 2020 with beauty entrepreneur Úna Tynan, who started Blank Canvas Cosmetics back in 2011.

Now, Pippa has announced she’s launching a new beauty brand, POCO Beauty.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the businesswoman wrote: “The Evolution… Poco Beauty.”

“Coming November ‘23. We’re glad you’re here 😊. Px #wearepocobeauty.”

Pippa’s best friend Brian Dowling commented: “Darling I’m so so EXCITED FOR THIS ❤️. Now go watch The Salvage Squad @8pm 😂,” while Rosie Connolly penned: “Congratulations Pippa can’t wait to see what’s to come ❤️.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories in January, Pippa announced she had sold her shares in UP Cosmetics to focus on her brand POCO.

At the time, the 38-year-old wrote: “2023 is already shaping up to be the most exciting year yet for the POCO brand, with several new launches in the pipeline and plenty of other projects being nurtured in the background.”

“Having had two successful years since the launch of UP Cosmetics in 2020, my shares in this business have now been acquired.”

“I am so proud of what my business partner Úna and I achieved together with this brand and in the process showcasing just how great Irish beauty brands can be.”

“I’m very grateful for the love and support my followers & customers have shown UP since its launch. The brand now moves forward with Una at the helm and I wish her and her team nothing but the best.”

“As the POCO brand enters its seventh year, I’m very excited to be bringing several new brand defining projects on stream later in the year.”

“Stay tuned for some very exciting developments. Much love, P x.”