Pierce Brosnan shares touching tribute to Matthew Perry after his death: ‘I was proud to know him’

Pierce Brosnan has shared a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, following the news of his death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom Friends, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28th, aged 54.

Taking to Instagram, the 70-year-old posted a throwback photo of himself and Matthew on the cover of GQ magazine’s ‘Men of the Year’ issue in November 2000.

He captioned the post: “My heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends, and fans for the loss of your beloved Matthew Perry.

“I was proud to know him and was bedazzled by his extraordinary comedic timing.

“It took great courage to become the man he became in life. My deepest sympathies, love, and prayers for you all.”

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in his hot tub by an assistant at around 4pm on Saturday, October 28th.

The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is handling Perry’s death investigation, but “foul play is not suspected at this time.”

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

The Canadian actor found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends – which he starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – became an international hit.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The news comes after Matthew’s Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — broke their silence on his death in a joint statement.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”