Patrick Dempsey poses for selfies with fans as he bids farewell to Ireland

Patrick Dempsey poses for selfies with fans as he bids farewell to...

Patrick Dempsey’s idyllic summer in Ireland has sadly come to an end.

On Friday, the Hollywood star was papped checking out of The Merrion Hotel in Dublin, after he recently wrapping filming Disney’s upcoming movie Disenchanted.

Wearing a face mask, the 55-year-old happily posed for selfies with Irish fans, before he hopped in a taxi to the airport.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star moved to Ireland in May, to shoot the sequel to his 2007 movie Enchanted.

The majority of the film was shot in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow – which was transformed into a magical village for the duration of filming, and became a popular tourist spot.

Filming wrapped in the magical town last month, and the cast then moved to the RDS in Dublin to film some green screen scenes.

Patrick and his co-stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph were regularly spotted visiting tourist attractions across Ireland for the duration of filming.

Just last week, they were spotted visiting The Book of Kells in Trinity College.

Patrick then spent his final day in Ireland visiting the Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray.

Sharing a photo from his visit on Instagram, the 55-year-old wrote: “My final and quite possibly most impactful day in Ireland. Visiting the @purplehousecancersupport.”

“Grateful for the work they do each and every day to support those affected by cancer. Felt very at home here.”

The actor founded his own cancer support facility, called the Dempsey Center, back in 2008 after his mother was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.