Nicky Byrne will NOT be returning to host the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

The singer has hosted the popular RTÉ show since 2017, and Jennifer Zamparelli joined him at the helm in 2019.

As Nicky is heading on tour with Westlife in 2023, RTÉ will be announcing a brand new co-presenter for the series.

It comes after Nicky teased one of his bandmates may make an appearance on the show in the future.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie earlier this year, the Dubliner said: “Do I think I could influence or encourage the [Westlife] lads to go on the show? I don’t know is the honest answer to that.”

“I did Strictly in 2012, Kian [Egan] did I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. The other boys hadn’t done anything reality wise, and then Mark [Feehily] surprised us all in The Masked Singer – which he was brilliant on by the way. I thought he was robbed, I thought he deserved to win that.”

“Would they do a show like this? I think never say never. I wouldn’t have ever said that before, but I think down the road, you never know who will pop up on this show.”

Nicky added: “Shane [Filan] is the one we need to convince! Kian has the crown at the moment. He is the only one who has won something, because I didn’t win Strictly and Mark didn’t win The Masked Singer.”