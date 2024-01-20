Keith Duffy ‘splits’ from wife of 25 years Lisa Smith

Keith Duffy and his wife Lisa Smith have reportedly split after 25 years of marriage.

The Boyzone star has always been very protective of his marriage, and has rarely spoken about their relationship in interviews.

According to the Mirror, Keith, 49, moved out of the million euro mansion he shared with Lisa, right before Christmas.

According to the publication they have also stopped following each other on social media, with sources saying Keith has been “in bits”.

“It has come as a shock to everyone. Back in July, they appeared happier than ever while celebrating 25 years together on a trip of a lifetime to the French Riviera,” the source revealed.

The source added that the pair are determined to keep things civil for the sake of their two children, Jay, 27, and daughter Mia, 23.

The longtime couple first met at a nightclub in Dublin in 1995, and they tied the knot three years later in Las Vegas.

Last July, Keith and Lisa gushed about each on social media as they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

At the time, Lisa wrote on Instagram: “Celebrating 25 years married to my bestie, longest time ever I’ve had him home all to myself! Love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed #still going strong.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Keith’s rep for a comment.