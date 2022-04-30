Katie Taylor hits back at Jake Paul after he slams her and Irish fans ahead of Amanda Serrano fight

Katie Taylor had the perfect response to Jake Paul, after he took a pop at her and Irish fans ahead of her fight with Amanda Serrano.

The Bray native is putting all her lightweight world titles on the line for the biggest fight in women’s boxing history on Saturday night, as she takes on the Puerto Rican at Madison Square Garden.

YouTuber Jake, who has been trying to make a name for herself in the boxing industry over the past few years, is promoting Amanda Serrano, and took a pop at Katie and her Irish fans at the weigh-in on Friday.

“For the Irish, I feel bad for y’all, because this is the start of Katie Taylor’s losing streak, just like Conor McGregor.”@JakePaul is predicting victory for @Serranosisters and the fall of Katie Taylor 👀 #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/7GJzlPqaoI — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 29, 2022

When asked why he was supporting Serrano, Jake replied: “I don’t have anything to say about that. What I do have to say for the Irish is I feel bad for you as this is the start of Katie Taylor’s losing streak. Just like Conor McGregor.”

Speaking to DAZN about Jake’s comments after the weigh-in, Katie didn’t hold back.

The 35-year-old said: “As far as Jake Paul, this isn’t a game this is a real fight. He’s never been involved in a fight like this, and he never will be involved in a fight like this.”

“This is a genuine real fight, and he knows nothing about this,” she added.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter currently holds a 5-0 record in boxing, however he is yet to fight a professional boxer in the ring.

Meanwhile, Katie’s promoter Eddie Hearn said he’s confident the Irish boxer will come out on top on Saturday night.

He said: “It’s been jovial, and we respect team Serrano, but tomorrow night you’re going to see why Katie Taylor is the best female fighter of all time.”

“There’s nothing like the Irish and you’ll never beat the Irish — Katie Taylor is going to put on a beautiful performance tomorrow night, and you will hear the words, ‘and still the undisputed champion.'”

Eddie and Jake have made a wager of $1million on the fight, which they shook on at a press conference this week.

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn bet $1 Million for Saturday’s fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.#BoxingTwitterpic.twitter.com/gDkv8LXWak — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) April 29, 2022