Jack Keating hard launches new relationship – six months after welcoming his first child

Jack Keating appears to have hard launched his new relationship.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing in Love Island 2022’s Casa Amor.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality star shared a photo dump, writing: “Life is good man.”

One of the photos sees Jack posing with his new girlfriend Sophie Foard at the premiere of A Haunting in Venice.

In another snap, Sophie is pictured holding the Love Island star’s six-month-old daughter Maya in front of a helicopter.

Jack’s sisters Ali and Missy took to the comments section of the Instagram post to show their support for his new romance.

Ali penned: “So happy for you 🥰🤩,” meanwhile Missy said: “10/10 pics. Love ya broooooo.”

Back in March, Jack shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his first child – a daughter named Maya Ann.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, has been co-parenting with the baby’s mother Keely Iqbal – who he is not in a relationship with.

Speaking previously about how becoming a parent has changed his life, Jack told Goss.ie: “Oh my god, it’s changed massively in the best way.”

“Obviously it was a big shock, it wasn’t part of the plan. But the past few months have been amazing. Maya is five and a half months old now, and that time has absolutely flown by.”

“But yeah my life has definitely changed, I’m not the most important person anymore, my priorities have changed. You have to start thinking about the future a lot more, and securing yourself. But it’s been amazing, I’m loving every minute of it.”

Speaking about co-parenting, the Dublin native told Goss.ie: “It’s been great so far. Everyone has their ups and downs but it’s great, we get on well.”

“[Maya’s mum] lives up in Birmingham at the moment, and I’m in London. So I get up to see Maya as much as possible, which is lovely.”

“She’s finishing breastfeeding soon as well which is going to be great because I’ll be able to spend a bit more time with her. I’ll get to have her over for weekends which I’m really excited for.”

When asked what’s the biggest thing he’s learned since becoming a father, Jack said: “Probably what I said before, that you’re not the most important in your life anymore. Your priorities change.”

“I’m still young so obviously I still go out and have a good time, but you always have to think about how everything you do now goes towards her future. My priorities have definitely changed a lot.”

“Becoming a parent makes you grow up a lot. I feel like even looking back to a year ago, before I was in Love Island, I’m such a different person. It’s crazy how quickly things can change in your life. Having Maya has definitely helped me to mature,” he added.