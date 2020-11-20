He appeared on the show as a contestant back in 2017

Irish scientist announced as new Chaser on ITV’s The Chase

Irish neuroscientist Darragh Ennis has been announced as a brand new Chaser on ITV’s The Chase.

Already nicknamed ‘The Menace’, Darragh joins the show’s formidable quizzing pros Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast Labbett’, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.​

Darragh first appeared on the show as a contestant back in 2017, where he impressed viewers with his intellect.

The 40-year-old, who hails from Dublin, said: “I’m so pleased to be the sixth Chaser.”

“It’s brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh.”

“It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to take on more contestants!”

When asked what he thinks about his nickname, Darragh said: “I really like it actually. I didn’t know my ‘The Menace’ name until I walked out on set. I like it, it’s good.”

“I can’t wait for the merchandise. My friend has already said he wants me in Toby Jug form.”