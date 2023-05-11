Ad
Irish rugby star Joey Carbery marries fiancée Robyn Flanagan in intimate ceremony

Joey Carbery has married his fiancée Robyn Flanagan in an intimate ceremony.

The couple officially exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall on Tuesday.

Robyn opted for a stunning tiered tulle dress, which she paired with dainty heels and a beaded headpiece.

 

Meanwhile Joey donned a light navy suit, which he paired with a pair of brown shoes.

The couple will exchange vows once again in a bigger ceremony later this year.

A host of well-known faces congratulated the happy couple, with New Zealand rugby player Bundee Aki writing: “Congratulations to yous both my uce🙌🙌.”

Elsewhere Aoife Walsh said: “Stunning!!!! ❤️,” and designer Aoife McNamara penned: “Congratulations!!!❤️.”

Joey popped the question to his longtime love while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021.

The New Zealand native took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with his wife-to-be at the time, captioning the post: “23-11-2021 🤍”

Joey and Robyn have been together for over eight years.

