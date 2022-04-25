Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe announces the birth of her first child

Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe has announced the birth of her first child.

The social media star took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share some sweet snaps of her newborn daughter with her 106k followers.

The new mum captioned the post: “✨ Effie Lowe Platts ✨ Arrived into the world on the 21/04/22 making our lives complete 🤍 @platts95 🥺”

“We couldn’t be anymore in love with her 💗 The most perfect little girl ✨” she added.

Niamh Cullen commented on the post: “BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS 🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️ she is so perfect.”

Michelle Regazzoli Stone added: “Congratulations to you both Effie is absolutely beautiful just like her Mama 🤍🤍🤍”

Claudine announced her pregnancy in November, just two months after she got engaged to her fiancé Ryan Platts during a trip to Greece.