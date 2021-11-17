Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe announces her pregnancy

Claudine Kehoe has announced her pregnancy on social media.

The popular Irish influencer is expecting her first child with her fiancé Ryan Platts.

The Dublin native shared the exciting news with her 105k Instagram followers by posting a sweet video montage documenting her early pregnancy.

She captioned the post: “18 weeks of pure love & joy @platts95 ✨🤍 You have already filled our lives with so much happiness 🥰.

“We can’t wait to meet you and to have our own little family 💫❤️.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated Claudine and Ryan in the comment section.

Bonnie Ryan wrote: “Omg how incredible! Congratulations 😍😍.”

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone also commented: “Aww congratulations beauty I’m so happy for you both xx.”

The news comes two months after the couple got engaged during a trip to Greece in September.