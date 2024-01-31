Irish Eurovision star Bambie Thug opens up about their ‘battle to get through everyday’ following sexual assault nightmare

Irish Eurovision star Bambie Thug has opened up about their “battle to get through every day” following their sexual assault nightmare.

The Cork native is set to represent Ireland in Malmö, Sweden, with Doomsday Blue after winning the Late Late Eurosong contest last Friday.

The singer revealed that they have suffered horrific acts of sexual abuse throughout their life at the hands of someone they “called a friend.”

Bambie told The Irish Sun that their Eurovision entry was an attempt to “curse out” their traumatising memories.

The 30-year-old explained the lyrics of her Eurosong entry, Doomsday Blue and said: “I want to get rid of, in my own world view, but also in the world view, ­outside things like transphobia or people having suffered sexual assault.”

They added: “Just anything negative that has affected me. ­Trying to curse it out of me.”

In a post to X last week, the non-binary artist said that they were left “completely broken and battling just to get through every day” after they were “raped” by someone they knew last Summer.

In their post, they wrote: “Today I received an email from Survivors UK that confirmed my case was moving. So, I think I’m ready to start talking about it.”

“2023 was an amazing year career wise but it was also one of the hardest years I’ve had.”

“I’ve had complex ptsd from numerous SA and childhood trauma this year it was all reawakened in May when I was raped by someone I called a friend.”

“It happened 3 weeks before my Debut Download festival performance, the biggest moment in my career so far and honestly it stole the experience from me,” Bambie added.

“I was completely dissociated, masking and don’t remember a second of the show.”

The singer continued: “But I got the news that my 8-month wait for therapy is around the 12-week mark away and my case has been onto the next Officer before it can go to CPS, which is such a relief!”

“I know it’s so far away but it is closer and for that I am so grateful.”

“So despite the motif of abuse that’s run through my life since I was a child, I have to remind myself that I am not my trauma.”

The 30-year-old strongly stated: “I am not what I have endured at the hands of men.”

“I am a powerhouse of mystic energy, talent, spirit, love and the strongest person I know.”

“I will continue to push down doors, back myself, build boundaries and lead with love till I am where I know I should be and forever after.”

“But I’m done protecting the people who hurt me with my silence,” the singer concluded.