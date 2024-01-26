Bambie Thug selected to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Bambie Thug has been selected to represent Ireland at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden this May.

The Cork-born artist was one of six hopefuls who battled it out on The Late Late Eurosong Special on Friday night.

The winner was chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public Vote – and Bambie impressed all of the above with their song Doomsday Blue.

Cork-born Bambie Thug is a force to be reckoned with, a completely independent artist who has amassed over 45k monthly listeners via their unique, self-styled “Ouija Pop”.

Known for incredible live performances, Bambie was most recently seen performing at the packed-out Download Festival Debut.

Bambie is also prolific songwriter with amassed streams of 60 million on music written for other artists of varying genres, (Cassyette, Kidbrunswick, Fabich, Fika and more), instrumentals in some of the UKs biggest nu-gen hits (Dear Goth, Petrichor, 4am) and inclusion on HBO’s Sex And The City reboot Just Like That.

The six Eurosong finalists were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ following a callout for submissions last year.

Last autumn, RTÉ issued a callout on The Late Late Show for artists and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö Arena, after Loreen scooped the coveted title for a second time with her entry Tattoo for Sweden in 2023.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 7th and Thursday 9th followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 11th 2024.