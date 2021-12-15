Irish celebs promise to join Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird on Croagh Patrick climb

A number of Irish celebrities have promised to join Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird on their Croagh Patrick climb next year.

On the Late Late show last week, Charlie opened up about his battle with Motor Neurone Disease and revealed his plans to climb the mountain to spread awareness for the disease and other terminal illnesses.

Days later, CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan said she would join the retired broadcaster on his climb, after meeting in person for the first time.

The tea & scones* have been had. The conversation flowed. We laughed. We cried. We hugged (apologies in advance to the Covid brigade!) We made plans to meet again ❤ I have also been roped in to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie & Claire and the whole of Ireland, it appears 😊 pic.twitter.com/O9rENqFhnx — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) December 13, 2021

She wrote: “I have also been roped in to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie & Claire and the whole of Ireland, it appears.”

Now, some other famous faces have vowed to join the two health campaigners on their journey.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this week, Ryan Tubridy revealed he’ll be taking part in the climb.

The Late Late Show host said: “If she’s going up the hill, I’ll go up the hill with them.”

Country crooner Daniel O’Donnell has also pledged to go up the mountain, according to Charlie Bird himself.

Taking to Twitter, Charlie said: “As I left the Late Late Show studio last Friday Daniel O Donnell made an amazing gesture to me. One that I will keep forever.”

“Later he said he will join me on my climb of Croagh Patrick if he is at home. Thanks Daniel see you on the reek along with the rest of the country!”

As I left the Late Late Show studio last Friday Daniel O Donnell made an amazing gesture to me. One that I will keep forever. Later he said he will join me on my climb of Croagh Patrick if he is at home. Thanks Daniel see you on the reek along with the rest of the country ! — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) December 14, 2021