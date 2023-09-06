Irish actress Niamh McCormack lands role in new Netflix series

Irish actress Niamh McCormack has landed a role in Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Everything Now’.

The 22-year-old, who attended Bow Street Academy after finishing school in 2019, previously starred in The Witcher.

Everything Now stars Sophie Wilde as a 16-year-old named Mia, who returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder.

Mia is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her.

Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.

Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Sam Reuben, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Robert Akodoto, Vivienne Acheampong, Alex Hassell, and Stephen Fry also star in the series – which will join Netflix on October 5.

Goss.ie spoke to Niamh for an Up and Coming feature last November, where we spoke about her career to date. Check it out here.