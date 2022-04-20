Ireland AM stars Simon Delaney and Aidan Power team up to launch brand new entertainment podcast

Ireland AM stars Simon Delaney and Aidan Power have teamed up to launch a brand new entertainment podcast called GoLoud Selects.

Each week, the presenters will recommend new shows, documentaries, movies, and podcasts to listeners.

The podcast will also feature special guests, with Simon and Aidan opening their black books to invite actors, authors, directors, entertainers, and well-known figures from both in front and behind the lens to appear on GoLoud Selects.

Season one of the new podcast series will not only be focused on the best new releases but will also feature some classic picks from Simon and Aidan, their contributors, and their guests.

As well as casting an eye over the classics and parsing the latest new releases, the pair will also produce special genre-based episodes including GoLoud Selects: True Crime, GoLoud Selects: Footy favourites, GoLoud Selects: Laugh Out Loud Comedy.

Simon and Aidan said: “Choice can be a curse when it comes to finding your next tv show to binge, podcast to listen to or a good film to watch. We’ve all spent endless hours scrolling mindlessly hoping to find something. This podcast is about helping to find your next fix a bit easier.”

“We’ll have special guests, industry experts, and reviewers with us every week to help curate the best entertainment experience for you. We’re delighted to work with GoLoud on this series,” they added.

GoLoud Selects, a GoLoud Original Podcast launched today, April 20.

Episode 1 is available now on the GoLoud app.