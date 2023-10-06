Here’s what to expect from The Late Late Show’s Country Music Special

The Late Late Show’s Country Music Special returns to our TV screens tonight, October 6.

Host Patrick Kielty is no stranger to country music, having grown up in the dance halls of Co. Down.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s special, the dad-of-two said: “Growing up in Co Down, country music was the soundtrack to my childhood.”

“From Philomena to Brian Coll, if we weren’t listening to country at home, we were backstage at dancehalls with my dad, who promoted lots of the acts at that time,” Patrick continued.

“I’ve so many fond memories from then and I’m really looking forward to bringing it all back home with my first Late Late Show Country Special tonight.”

The biggest names in Irish country music will join Patrick on The Late Late Show tonight.

It will see one household name inducted into the Irish Country Hall of Fame – an honour previously bestowed upon Daniel O’Donnell, Philomena Begley and Margo.

There are plenty of surprises in store for both audience members in studio and viewers at home.

The Late Late Show Country Special airs tonight at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.