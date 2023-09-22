Georgie Crawford opens up about the emotional moment she met her surrogate for the first time

Georgie Crawford has opened up about the emotional moment she met her surrogate for the first time.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie are expecting their second child together via surrogate, and jetted to Georgia last weekend ahead of their baby’s birth.

Since then, Georgie has been sharing updates with her 105k followers on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Georgie held back tears as she described the moment she met their surrogate in-person for the first time.

She said: “It’s been a week in my life that I’ll never, ever forget, so precious. Meeting our surrogate mother for the first time was like a moment in my life that I’ll never forget.

“I saw her from across a huge, big room and it was like this invisible string between us just pulling us towards each other. When we hugged just touching her and the baby being in between us- between her body and my body – was unbelievable.

“That was an incredible moment and just made me feel so connected to the baby.”

Georgie also revealed their surrogate’s C-section is happening “very soon”, before thanking everyone for their well wishes.

“I’m so grateful. So scared, but so grateful for the good in the world. Ever since I got sick five years ago, it’s all I’ve seen.

“We’re just so grateful and please God everything goes well,” she added.

Georgie and her husband Jamie started looking into surrogacy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

Georgie froze her eggs before undergoing treatment, and later created embryos with her husband – allowing them to start the surrogacy process.

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgia announced back in April that her surrogate had become pregnant.

She wrote at the time: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.